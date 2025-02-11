Westland Smart City 価格(WLSC)
Westland Smart City（WLSC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.115085 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。WLSC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Westland Smart City 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 750.30K USD
です- Westland Smart City 1日内の価格変動率は -1.66%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで WLSC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WLSC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Westland Smart City から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0019530147579756 です。
過去30日間における Westland Smart City から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Westland Smart City から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Westland Smart City から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0019530147579756
|-1.66%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Westland Smart City の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.65%
-1.66%
--
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
WestLand Smart City (WLSC) is a visionary initiative to build a fully sustainable smart city, located in Val Verde County, in the western part of Texas. The city will be designed with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency in essential resources such as water and energy, utilizing 100% renewable sources. The governance of WestLand will be based on a direct democracy model, where all important decisions will be recorded on a blockchain, ensuring transparency, active participation, and decentralization in the decision-making process. The WLSC token will be the central unit of the WestLand ecosystem, functioning as a community governance platform and encouraging community engagement throughout all stages of the smart city's development. The WLSC token will be used for voting, crowdfunding, participation rewards, and as a tool for urban development, allowing citizens to have a voice in the creation and evolution of their city. Furthermore, WestLand Smart City will host a cryptocurrency mining industrial park, taking advantage of the existing energy infrastructure, including power transmission lines that cross the land, as well as the installation of 5G broadband, which has already been completed in the city's lands. This industrial park will provide an opportunity to integrate the digital economy with the physical infrastructure of the city, making it even more innovative and resilient. It is also important to highlight that WestLand's land is located over the Andrews Aquifer, a strategic source of groundwater, which ensures a solid foundation for the city's sustainable water resource management.
