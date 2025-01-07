WELD 価格(WELD)
WELD（WELD）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00223462 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。WELD から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な WELD 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 22.29K USD
です- WELD 1日内の価格変動率は +4.08%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで WELD から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WELD 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の WELD から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における WELD から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004150411 です。
過去60日間における WELD から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001955949 です。
過去90日間における WELD から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0008446737672201835 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.08%
|30日
|$ -0.0004150411
|-18.57%
|60日
|$ -0.0001955949
|-8.75%
|90日
|$ -0.0008446737672201835
|-27.43%
WELD の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.60%
+4.08%
+3.05%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Weld Money is a modern fintech project already creating a revolution in finance and payments today. Weld Money implements a payment solution for recurring daily expenses with minimal fees backed by any crypto wallet. It is obvious today that the traditional financial system is entirely obsolete. And cryptocurrencies, digital assets considered modern, are not used in everyday life due to a number of problems users face (high commissions, verifications, etc.). The key to solving this problem was the concept of Weld Money, developed by Alexey Meretskiy, Alexey Bobok, and Iryna Lorens. The global goal of Weld Money is to connect the world of cryptocurrencies with the world of traditional fiat finance. Weld Money is a transparent bridge between two worlds. All this became possible thanks to the product Weld Money - the weld card. the indisputable advantages of weld card are: payment with stablecoins at all points of sale using Apple/Google Pay the ability to use crypto assets when paying in online stores balance control of all digital assets in one mobile application or website account (NFT, donats, other next-generation digital assets) cashback program the ability to choose a bank in different jurisdictions for opening an account minimal fees for payments additional benefits for investors in the WELD token Deregulation and decentralization are what really drive user engagement and continued growth. Weld Money today is a modern digital payment provider for the post-fiat era.
