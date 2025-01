WayaWolfCoin ( WW ) とは何か

The Crypto-coin for Online Stores Payments and Services. Our Goal: WE HAVE DECIDED TO MAKE A NEW COIN THAT HAS BENEFITS. Namely buying items in the maketplace at Cryptopia listed by certain members. One online store has already agreed to take WayaWolfCoin as a form of payment. One major goal is to make the coin a source of payment for online stores and services. We are striving to build a community around this coin to serve the needs of online commerce. WayaWolfCoin had a fair launch with no premine and is pure Proof of Work.

