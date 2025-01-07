Waterfall Governance 価格(WTF)
Waterfall Governance（WTF）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 44.58K USD です。WTF から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Waterfall Governance 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 133.24K USD
です- Waterfall Governance 1日内の価格変動率は -0.42%
です- 循環供給量は 62.70M USD です
MEXCで WTF から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WTF 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Waterfall Governance から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Waterfall Governance から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Waterfall Governance から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Waterfall Governance から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.42%
|30日
|$ 0
|-10.46%
|60日
|$ 0
|-1.84%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Waterfall Governance の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.65%
-0.42%
-0.60%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Waterfall DeFi is a platform that offers risk diversification through tranching a portfolio of yield generating DeFi assets. Waterfall is one of the first platforms to deliver traditional tranching methodology to DeFi, enabling more conservative DeFi users to safer, fixed, and predictable yields while also providing products for higher risk-tolerant users for greater potential yields. All this is done through the Waterfall Protocol, a yield aggregation logic which redistributes a yield and principal from a selected pool of DeFi Yielding assets according to priority, arranged from highest (Senior Tranche), to the lowest (Junior Tranche). Users in the Senior Tranche receives the distributions first at a predetermined, fixed yield. Junior Tranche users receives the distributions the last, in return receiving a much higher potential variable yield should the portfolio of DeFi assets perform as intended. Through the process of tranching, Waterfall DeFi can offer two layers of diversification (portfolio concentration and prioritization of payments), and creating organic leveraging within a portfolio/product without the need for external funding markets. Waterfall is bringing exciting new structured products to the DeFi ecosystem, expanding the offerings across the space and making the market become more efficient through redistributing risk and reward to the right hands.
