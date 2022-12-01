Water Rabbit (WAR) トケノミクス
Water Rabbit (WAR) 情報
What is the project about?
Water Rabbit Token ($WAR) is an innovative cryptocurrency developed by Shanvere DAO. Our project's primary objective is to position $WAR as a widely recognized and utilized currency in the digital assets space. We envision $WAR as a trusted medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account, going beyond the conventional role of cryptocurrencies.
What makes your project unique?
Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, $WAR is not simply another 'memecoin'. It is a part of a greater mission to reshape the landscape of digital currencies. We are actively collaborating with top-tier institutions to establish $WAR as a credible and trusted financial instrument in the digital economy. Our vision and partnerships set us apart, giving us a unique positioning in the cryptosphere.
History of your project.
The $WAR project was launched on the 27th of July, 2022, beginning its journey on the Binance Smart Chain. Our token has since been listed on various platforms, including Pancakeswap, Poocoin, Bogged.finance, and P2B, thus gaining significant exposure and recognition in the cryptocurrency market.
What’s next for your project?
The future of $WAR is full of potential and expansion. We are continuously working towards forming new strategic partnerships, increasing our token's utility, and further enhancing its recognition as a valid currency. Our vision is for $WAR to be more than just another cryptocurrency, but an integral part of the evolving financial landscape.
What can your token be used for?
$WAR's primary use case is to function as a digital currency. Users can leverage it as a medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account. Our ongoing collaborations with top institutions aim to significantly expand the utility of $WAR, making it a versatile token within the digital asset ecosystem. As we progress, we expect to see $WAR adopted in various financial and commercial scenarios, driving its value and significance in the digital
Water Rabbit (WAR) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Water Rabbit (WAR) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Water Rabbit (WAR) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Water Rabbit (WAR) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される WAR トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
WAR トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
WAR のトケノミクスを理解したところで、WAR トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
WAR 価格予測
WAR の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の WAR 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。