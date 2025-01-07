Water Rabbit 価格(WAR)
Water Rabbit（WAR）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。WAR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Water Rabbit 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 185.85 USD
です- Water Rabbit 1日内の価格変動率は +2.97%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで WAR から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WAR 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Water Rabbit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Water Rabbit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Water Rabbit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Water Rabbit から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.97%
|30日
|$ 0
|-15.00%
|60日
|$ 0
|+13.04%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Water Rabbit の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.88%
+2.97%
+8.97%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Water Rabbit Token ($WAR) is an innovative cryptocurrency developed by Shanvere DAO. Our project's primary objective is to position $WAR as a widely recognized and utilized currency in the digital assets space. We envision $WAR as a trusted medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account, going beyond the conventional role of cryptocurrencies. What makes your project unique? Unlike many other cryptocurrencies, $WAR is not simply another 'memecoin'. It is a part of a greater mission to reshape the landscape of digital currencies. We are actively collaborating with top-tier institutions to establish $WAR as a credible and trusted financial instrument in the digital economy. Our vision and partnerships set us apart, giving us a unique positioning in the cryptosphere. History of your project. The $WAR project was launched on the 27th of July, 2022, beginning its journey on the Binance Smart Chain. Our token has since been listed on various platforms, including Pancakeswap, Poocoin, Bogged.finance, and P2B, thus gaining significant exposure and recognition in the cryptocurrency market. What’s next for your project? The future of $WAR is full of potential and expansion. We are continuously working towards forming new strategic partnerships, increasing our token's utility, and further enhancing its recognition as a valid currency. Our vision is for $WAR to be more than just another cryptocurrency, but an integral part of the evolving financial landscape. What can your token be used for? $WAR's primary use case is to function as a digital currency. Users can leverage it as a medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account. Our ongoing collaborations with top institutions aim to significantly expand the utility of $WAR, making it a versatile token within the digital asset ecosystem. As we progress, we expect to see $WAR adopted in various financial and commercial scenarios, driving its value and significance in the digital
