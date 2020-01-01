Warrior Coin (WAR) トケノミクス
Warrior Coin (WAR) 情報
What Is WarriorCoin ($WAR)?
WarriorCoin ($WAR) is the official utility token of the PoliticalPump.com ecosystem — a platform that mixes political commentary with the fast-moving world of meme coins.
Every 72 hours, PoliticalPump.com launches a brand new meme coin paired with $WAR. These meme coins are fun, themed, and tradable — and users can buy them using any Solana-based token. When users trade these meme coins, it also increases demand and trading volume for $WAR.
This creates a cycle: More meme coins = more $WAR trading = more attention = more value for $WAR.
As the $WAR token is used more in meme coin pairings, its liquidity pool grows and its circulating supply drops — helping to increase its value. The more active the ecosystem becomes, the more $WAR is needed and the more valuable it gets.
In short: WarriorCoin ($WAR) is what powers everything on PoliticalPump.com. It’s like the fuel that keeps the meme coin engine running — and the more people use the platform, the more powerful $WAR becomes.
Warrior Coin (WAR) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Warrior Coin (WAR) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Warrior Coin (WAR) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Warrior Coin (WAR) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される WAR トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
WAR トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
WAR のトケノミクスを理解したところで、WAR トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
WAR 価格予測
WAR の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の WAR 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
