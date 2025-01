War of Meme ( WOME ) とは何か

Wome.fun is an Agar.io version built on Solana to offer players a unique & fun way of making money in a fair field. It bridges the gap between NFTs, memes & gaming. Pick a Meme/NFT as a Skin, Wage Your Sol and May The Best Win. Team up, enjoy the fight on the field, because anything can change in one game ! You are 1 click away from being able to join a game, and you don't need to connect a wallet for it as you can play as invite anytime. The mechanics are very easy as well, you can whether split with Space or feed others with W. And the map is static, holding viruses or food to eat. The goal is to grow as big as possible and to dominate the leaderboard.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください!

War of Meme(WOME)素材 ホワイトペーパー 公式ウェブサイト