Waltonchain 価格(WTC)
Waltonchain（WTC）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 10.04K USD です。WTC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Waltonchain 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 3.91 USD
です- Waltonchain 1日内の価格変動率は -11.16%
です- 循環供給量は 29.18M USD です
MEXCで WTC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な WTC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Waltonchain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Waltonchain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Waltonchain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Waltonchain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-11.16%
|30日
|$ 0
|+14.45%
|60日
|$ 0
|-9.89%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Waltonchain の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.13%
-11.16%
+4.44%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Waltonchain is a genuine, trustworthy and traceable business ecosystem with complete data sharing and absolute information transparency. It is created by the combination of technologies of RFID and blockchain, which push forwards the integration of block chain and the Internet of Things. Waltonchain combines blockchain with IoT (specifically RFID) to create a management system for supply chains. The project is named after Charlie Walton, the inventor of RFID technology and a pioneer in the space. Logistics systems are complex and commonly involve several different parties. As these systems grow, it becomes increasingly tough for businesses in the same vertical to coordinate with each other. On top of that, individual entities may have different processes that further hinder the ability to transfer data back and forth. Waltonchain uses RFID identification to track products during each step of production and distribution. The data associated with each item is stored on an immutable blockchain that ensures its accuracy no matter where in the process it is.The Waltonchain team is loaded with supply chain experience. Do Sanghyuk, one of the co-founders, was previously the Director of the Korean Standard Products Association. The other co-founder, Xu Fangcheng was the Supply Chain Management Director of Septwolves Group Ltd. The team is getting support from their Chief Scientist Advisor, Kim Sukku – a former vice president of Samsung. Waltonchain has no shortage of partnerships – several of which are with Chinese provincial governments. The team is working with the Fujian government to create a “smart maritime” blockchain incubator, and with the Jinhu government to build smart air purification and monitoring systems. The Waltonchain architecture makes use of a novel consensus mechanism known as Proof-of-Stake & Trust (PoST). Waltonchain innovates on the traditional proof-of-stake (PoS) model and integrates a node reputation based system into the consensus mechanism. PoST provides for adjustable difficulty for each node, to ensure that integrity in the ecosystem is rewarded. Waltonchain also gives sub-chain developers the option to choose their own consensus mechanism, for example, sub-chains can strictly just have PoS as a consensus mechanism, and not PoST. Waltonchain, by use of its RFID technology, has introduced a novel way with which blockchain can solve not only the inefficiencies found with supply chain management, but also IoT.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 WTC を AUD に
A$--
|1 WTC を GBP に
￡--
|1 WTC を EUR に
€--
|1 WTC を USD に
$--
|1 WTC を MYR に
RM--
|1 WTC を TRY に
₺--
|1 WTC を JPY に
¥--
|1 WTC を RUB に
₽--
|1 WTC を INR に
₹--
|1 WTC を IDR に
Rp--
|1 WTC を PHP に
₱--
|1 WTC を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 WTC を BRL に
R$--
|1 WTC を CAD に
C$--
|1 WTC を BDT に
৳--
|1 WTC を NGN に
₦--
|1 WTC を UAH に
₴--
|1 WTC を VES に
Bs--
|1 WTC を PKR に
Rs--
|1 WTC を KZT に
₸--
|1 WTC を THB に
฿--
|1 WTC を TWD に
NT$--
|1 WTC を CHF に
Fr--
|1 WTC を HKD に
HK$--
|1 WTC を MAD に
.د.م--