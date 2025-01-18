WALC 価格($WALC)
WALC（$WALC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00569809 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。$WALC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な WALC 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 23.18 USD
です- WALC 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで $WALC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な $WALC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の WALC から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における WALC から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003739189 です。
過去60日間における WALC から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0006256297 です。
過去90日間における WALC から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00893173678539686 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0003739189
|-6.56%
|60日
|$ -0.0006256297
|-10.97%
|90日
|$ -0.00893173678539686
|-61.05%
WALC の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-10.97%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
WALC is an ecosystem accelerator program launching in October 2021 that aims to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain technology through collaboration. Based in the UK and built on the NEAR blockchain as an NEP141 token, WALC provides a full suite of solutions to address common hurdles faced by blockchain projects including lack of expertise, funding struggles, and challenges achieving commercial viability. The WALC accelerator program supplies new projects with support from an experienced team to fill skill gaps in areas like marketing, finance, planning, and operations. WALC also ensures continuous funding for projects through a hybrid model utilising raised funds, grants, and profits from WALC's initial project, Real Time Payments (RTP). RTP is a banking infrastructure software solution that facilitates instant settlement of FX transactions between institutions. All projects joining the WALC ecosystem adopt the native WALC token, promoting stability and shared success. Profits from RTP are used to conduct token buybacks and burns, powering growth while increasing utility. The WALC token serves as the singular native asset across the collaborative ecosystem. WALC tackles blockchain's main obstacles to mainstream business adoption - risk, complexity, and lack of expertise. With comprehensive solutions centred around cooperation, WALC aims to be the number one accelerator program on NEAR. The project brings real-world viability to crypto, connecting blockchains with commercialisation. Backed by an experienced leadership team with decades of success across startups, blockchain, and Fortune 500 companies, WALC provides the ingredients to transform innovative ideas into profitable blockchain solutions. By addressing the adoption challenges head-on while sharing collective benefits, WALC is positioning itself as a catalyst for unlocking blockchain's true mainstream potential.
