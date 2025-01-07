Voucher DOT 価格(VDOT)
Voucher DOT（VDOT）の本日のライブ価格は 11.05 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。VDOT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Voucher DOT 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 184.16K USD
です- Voucher DOT 1日内の価格変動率は +2.28%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで VDOT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VDOT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Voucher DOT から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.246268 です。
過去30日間における Voucher DOT から USD への価格変動率は $ -2.7805855350 です。
過去60日間における Voucher DOT から USD への価格変動率は $ +10.2439290200 です。
過去90日間における Voucher DOT から USD への価格変動率は $ +5.3510659632318475 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.246268
|+2.28%
|30日
|$ -2.7805855350
|-25.16%
|60日
|$ +10.2439290200
|+92.71%
|90日
|$ +5.3510659632318475
|+93.90%
Voucher DOT の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.12%
+2.28%
+13.69%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
vDOT (voucher DOT) is a liquid staking derivative (LSD) of staked DOT, with fully underlying DOT reserve and yield-bearing feature of DOT staking reward. Users can deposit DOT into Bifrost SLP protocol and get vDOT as return, vDOT can be traded in the open market or be redeemed back to DOT. Holding vDOT equals to holding the DOT staking position, staking rewards appriciate the exchange price of vDOT. Why vDOT? 1. Liquid Staking The product allows users to stake DOT for liquid vToken, (vDOT). vDOT will keep receiving staking rewards and can continue to be used in Bifrost and Polkadot-based DeFi for additional rewards. 2. Automatically Staking rewards capturing without scenario limitations SLP will issue Staking rewards to vDOT by adjusting the price of vDOT / DOT upwards. vDOT Rate = SLP Staking DOT (SUM) / vDOT Total Issuance. 3. Floating redemption period, vDOT redemption ≤ 28 days While Polkadot’s original chain Staking has a fixed 28-day redemption period, Bifrost SLP helps users to realize the possibility of early vDOT redemption by matching the real-time vDOT minting quantity with the redemption quantity at the protocol layer in the form of a queue. Theoretically, it can achieve second-level redemption. 4. Higher Staking Yield In the SLP protocol, the protocol screens more than 10 verified nodes through governance (subsequently increasing with the overall staking volume) and adds multiple filters such as the number of nominees, commission ratio, and history of blocks out to maximize the return of this verifier portfolio while ensuring that none of the nodes have experienced slashes. 5. Multi-environment Compatibility vDOT is one of Substrate assets in Bifrost parachain, by using the HRMP channels between Bifrost and others, it can be easily utilized in EVM, WASM and Substarte competiable parachains.
