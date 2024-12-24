VNX EURO 価格(VEUR)
VNX EURO（VEUR）の本日のライブ価格は 1.041 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 3.76M USD です。VEUR から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な VNX EURO 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 92.05K USD
です- VNX EURO 1日内の価格変動率は -0.23%
です- 循環供給量は 3.61M USD です
本日の VNX EURO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.002465836358287 です。
過去30日間における VNX EURO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0039312324 です。
過去60日間における VNX EURO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0391199472 です。
過去90日間における VNX EURO から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0754890187550858 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.002465836358287
|-0.23%
|30日
|$ -0.0039312324
|-0.37%
|60日
|$ -0.0391199472
|-3.75%
|90日
|$ -0.0754890187550858
|-6.76%
VNX EURO の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.03%
-0.23%
-1.33%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? VNX Euro (VEUR) is a token referencing Euro from a token generator licensed under the Blockchain act in Liechtenstein. What makes your project unique? Being referenced to traditional currency, VNX Euro offers a traditional asset in the digital form. VEUR token generation and all services in respect of the tokens are carried out by VNX Commodities, a company registered with the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) under the Tokens and TT Services Providers Law (TVTG) (https://fmaregister.fma-li.li/search?searchText=&number=310339&category=) History of your project. VNX, a Liechtenstein-based company registered by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA). In April 2022 VNX launched its European platform for investment into tokenized traditional assets and issues the first European multichain token fully backed by physical gold and represents individual ownership of the gold - VNX Gold (VNXAU). In December 2022, VNX added VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF), expanding investor capabilities in the crypto space by offering digital assets tied to traditional currencies. VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) are tokens referencing respective fiat currencies. VNX stablecoins provide the ability for crypto users to trade in native currencies as well as manage their portfolio more effectively: to hedge, trade, and profit with more options. What’s next for your project? VNX aims to make VNX Euro (VEUR) available to users by expanding the list of cryptocurrency exchanges where it is traded. There are also plans to release the token on various blockchains, making it multichain. What can your token be used for? Hedge. Hold VEUR to hedge against crypto volatility and avoid losses during a market decline; Trade. Buy and sell digital assets in a matter of minutes on CEXs and DEXs; Earn. Lend, provide liquidity, stake and use other investment opportunities in CeFi/DeFi.
