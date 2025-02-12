VMS Classic 価格(VMC)
VMS Classic（VMC）の本日のライブ価格は 596.43 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。VMC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な VMS Classic 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 244.96K USD
です- VMS Classic 1日内の価格変動率は +2.35%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで VMC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VMC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の VMS Classic から USD への価格変動率は $ +13.71 です。
過去30日間における VMS Classic から USD への価格変動率は $ +162.4567366170 です。
過去60日間における VMS Classic から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における VMS Classic から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +13.71
|+2.35%
|30日
|$ +162.4567366170
|+27.24%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
VMS Classic の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.74%
+2.35%
-2.32%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is VMS Classic (VMC)？ VMS Classic (VMC) is a groundbreaking blockchain-based platform powered by the Vehicle Mining System (VMS), which integrates cryptocurrency mining directly into all types of engine-powered transportation. This innovative system has been patented in Korea and the United States, with additional patent applications pending in eight other countries and the European Union. The core of VMS Classic lies in its unique mining method, which combines the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) technologies. This combination, known as GPU+ASIC=VMC, enables a dual mining approach that enhances efficiency and performance. The ultimate goal of VMS Classic is to create a fully operational "mining car," where vehicles can mine cryptocurrency while on the move, creating a new form of mobile mining that is both sustainable and energy-efficient. The total supply of VMC tokens is capped at 500 million, ensuring a controlled and secure tokenomics model for the ecosystem. In addition to its core mining functionality, VMS Classic (VMC) provides a comprehensive ecosystem for its users. The project is actively engaged with its community through various social media platforms, offering regular updates and engagement opportunities. The VMC token is central to the ecosystem, enabling users to participate in the governance of the platform, pay transaction fees, and earn rewards. For those interested in exploring the technical aspects of VMS Classic further, the project's whitepaper outlines the details of the system's design and vision. Additionally, VMS Classic is listed on Etherscan, where users can track the token's performance and transactions. With its vision of a future mining car, VMS Classic is positioning itself as a trailblazer in the convergence of blockchain technology and transportation.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 VMC を AUD に
A$942.3594
|1 VMC を GBP に
￡477.144
|1 VMC を EUR に
€572.5728
|1 VMC を USD に
$596.43
|1 VMC を MYR に
RM2,666.0421
|1 VMC を TRY に
₺21,513.2301
|1 VMC を JPY に
¥91,611.648
|1 VMC を RUB に
₽57,555.495
|1 VMC を INR に
₹51,799.9455
|1 VMC を IDR に
Rp9,777,539.4192
|1 VMC を PHP に
₱34,682.4045
|1 VMC を EGP に
￡E.30,095.8578
|1 VMC を BRL に
R$3,435.4368
|1 VMC を CAD に
C$846.9306
|1 VMC を BDT に
৳72,197.8515
|1 VMC を NGN に
₦895,539.645
|1 VMC を UAH に
₴24,865.1667
|1 VMC を VES に
Bs35,785.8
|1 VMC を PKR に
Rs166,409.9343
|1 VMC を KZT に
₸300,767.7204
|1 VMC を THB に
฿20,374.0488
|1 VMC を TWD に
NT$19,580.7969
|1 VMC を CHF に
Fr542.7513
|1 VMC を HKD に
HK$4,646.1897
|1 VMC を MAD に
.د.م5,970.2643