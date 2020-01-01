VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) トケノミクス

VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) 情報

#Hungarian Vizsla Inu ECOSYSTEM!

#Hungarian Vizsla Inu Token: (WebSite: https://vizslainu.com/) The first major Hungarian investment & charity token on the Binance Smart Chain. We started as a memecoin, but our goal is to become a significant global altcoin. That’s why we are building a friendly crypto community, creating and developing the HVI ecosystem – while also providing donations to the dogs in need. Incubation program: https://vizslainu.com/incubator/ Charity: https://vizslainu.com/charity/ Blog: https://vizslainu.com/blog/

#VizslaMarket (NFT Market: https://vizslamarket.io/) Self-developed NFT MARKET. The bottom line is the adoption of animals in the form of NFTs, of which more than 90% are donations on average. It is unique in the market because of what do you prefer? Trading random generated #jpeg or the picture of a real living animal which you support? Read more: https://vizslainu.com/nft-vizsla-market/

#VizslaSwap (DeFi: https://www.vizslaswap.com/) VizslaSwap is a decentralized exchange running on BNB Smart Chain with lots of features that let you trade and earn tokens. VizslaSwap Token is a perpetual deflation token with a sufficient burn mechanism. We are not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the ecosystem and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to liquidity mining and staking pools with high APR. Trade directly from your wallet app. VizslaSwap doesn’t hold your funds when you trade: you have 100% ownership of your own crypto. Read more: https://vizslainu.com/swap/

https://www.vizslaswap.com/

VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) トケノミクス & 価格分析

VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
総供給量：
$ 90.54M
$ 90.54M$ 90.54M
循環供給量：
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 99.36K
$ 99.36K$ 99.36K
史上最高値：
$ 0.03988794
$ 0.03988794$ 0.03988794
過去最安値：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 0.00109742
$ 0.00109742$ 0.00109742

VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される VIZSLASWAP トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

VIZSLASWAP トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

VIZSLASWAP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、VIZSLASWAP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

VIZSLASWAP 価格予測

VIZSLASWAP の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の VIZSLASWAP 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。