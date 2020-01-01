VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) トケノミクス
VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) 情報
#Hungarian Vizsla Inu ECOSYSTEM!
#Hungarian Vizsla Inu Token: (WebSite: https://vizslainu.com/) The first major Hungarian investment & charity token on the Binance Smart Chain. We started as a memecoin, but our goal is to become a significant global altcoin. That’s why we are building a friendly crypto community, creating and developing the HVI ecosystem – while also providing donations to the dogs in need. Incubation program: https://vizslainu.com/incubator/ Charity: https://vizslainu.com/charity/ Blog: https://vizslainu.com/blog/
#VizslaMarket (NFT Market: https://vizslamarket.io/) Self-developed NFT MARKET. The bottom line is the adoption of animals in the form of NFTs, of which more than 90% are donations on average. It is unique in the market because of what do you prefer? Trading random generated #jpeg or the picture of a real living animal which you support? Read more: https://vizslainu.com/nft-vizsla-market/
#VizslaSwap (DeFi: https://www.vizslaswap.com/) VizslaSwap is a decentralized exchange running on BNB Smart Chain with lots of features that let you trade and earn tokens. VizslaSwap Token is a perpetual deflation token with a sufficient burn mechanism. We are not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the ecosystem and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to liquidity mining and staking pools with high APR. Trade directly from your wallet app. VizslaSwap doesn’t hold your funds when you trade: you have 100% ownership of your own crypto. Read more: https://vizslainu.com/swap/
VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) トケノミクス & 価格分析
VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される VIZSLASWAP トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
VIZSLASWAP トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
VIZSLASWAP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、VIZSLASWAP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
VIZSLASWAP 価格予測
VIZSLASWAP の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の VIZSLASWAP 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。