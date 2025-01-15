VizslaSwap 価格(VIZSLASWAP)
VizslaSwap（VIZSLASWAP）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00172411 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。VIZSLASWAP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な VizslaSwap 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.51 USD
です- VizslaSwap 1日内の価格変動率は +0.14%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで VIZSLASWAP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VIZSLASWAP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の VizslaSwap から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における VizslaSwap から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004439879 です。
過去60日間における VizslaSwap から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003732837 です。
過去90日間における VizslaSwap から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0008937802610942004 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.14%
|30日
|$ -0.0004439879
|-25.75%
|60日
|$ -0.0003732837
|-21.65%
|90日
|$ -0.0008937802610942004
|-34.14%
VizslaSwap の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.58%
+0.14%
-5.30%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
#Hungarian Vizsla Inu ECOSYSTEM! #Hungarian Vizsla Inu Token: (WebSite: https://vizslainu.com/) The first major Hungarian investment & charity token on the Binance Smart Chain. We started as a memecoin, but our goal is to become a significant global altcoin. That’s why we are building a friendly crypto community, creating and developing the HVI ecosystem – while also providing donations to the dogs in need. Incubation program: https://vizslainu.com/incubator/ Charity: https://vizslainu.com/charity/ Blog: https://vizslainu.com/blog/ #VizslaMarket (NFT Market: https://vizslamarket.io/) Self-developed NFT MARKET. The bottom line is the adoption of animals in the form of NFTs, of which more than 90% are donations on average. It is unique in the market because of what do you prefer? Trading random generated #jpeg or the picture of a real living animal which you support? Read more: https://vizslainu.com/nft-vizsla-market/ #VizslaSwap (DeFi: https://www.vizslaswap.com/) VizslaSwap is a decentralized exchange running on BNB Smart Chain with lots of features that let you trade and earn tokens. VizslaSwap Token is a perpetual deflation token with a sufficient burn mechanism. We are not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the ecosystem and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to liquidity mining and staking pools with high APR. Trade directly from your wallet app. VizslaSwap doesn’t hold your funds when you trade: you have 100% ownership of your own crypto. Read more: https://vizslainu.com/swap/
|1 VIZSLASWAP を AUD に
A$0.0027758171
|1 VIZSLASWAP を GBP に
￡0.0014137702
|1 VIZSLASWAP を EUR に
€0.0016723867
|1 VIZSLASWAP を USD に
$0.00172411
|1 VIZSLASWAP を MYR に
RM0.007758495
|1 VIZSLASWAP を TRY に
₺0.0611541817
|1 VIZSLASWAP を JPY に
¥0.2724955855
|1 VIZSLASWAP を RUB に
₽0.1779109109
|1 VIZSLASWAP を INR に
₹0.1492217205
|1 VIZSLASWAP を IDR に
Rp28.2640938384
|1 VIZSLASWAP を PHP に
₱0.1012397392
|1 VIZSLASWAP を EGP に
￡E.0.0869641084
|1 VIZSLASWAP を BRL に
R$0.0104308655
|1 VIZSLASWAP を CAD に
C$0.0024654773
|1 VIZSLASWAP を BDT に
৳0.2097034993
|1 VIZSLASWAP を NGN に
₦2.6771807669
|1 VIZSLASWAP を UAH に
₴0.0729470941
|1 VIZSLASWAP を VES に
Bs0.09137783
|1 VIZSLASWAP を PKR に
Rs0.4809232434
|1 VIZSLASWAP を KZT に
₸0.9151231058
|1 VIZSLASWAP を THB に
฿0.059826617
|1 VIZSLASWAP を TWD に
NT$0.0568783889
|1 VIZSLASWAP を CHF に
Fr0.0015689401
|1 VIZSLASWAP を HKD に
HK$0.0134135758
|1 VIZSLASWAP を MAD に
.د.م0.0173617877