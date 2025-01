Vitality ( VITA ) とは何か

Vitality (VITA) is the first XRC20 token designed as rewards token for the IoTeX community. VITA applies on-chain governance and incentives to fuel an autonomous and decentralized community. VITA is distributed to all active IoTeX community members and VITA will be usable in future IoTeX DApps and products. VITA is a non-premined token and the total supply of VITA is 5 billion, which are distributed via smart contract. VITA was launched in June 2019 -- for the first three months, 9 million VITA were minted every cycle (25 hours). Every 90 cycles (~3 months), the amount of VITA minted every cycle decreases by 15%.

