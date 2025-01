VISTADOG ( VISTADOG ) とは何か

Vistagod (VISTA) is a revolutionary DeFi project built on Ethereum, utilizing Ethervista's DEX protocol. VISTA aims to transform the DeFi landscape by offering a unique blend of yield farming, staking, governance, and payment features. With a total supply of 1 billion VISTA tokens, the project is poised to provide unprecedented opportunities for users to grow their assets and participate in the decision-making process. Yield farming on VISTA offers an astonishing 20% APY on deposits, allowing users to maximize their returns. Additionally, staking VISTA rewards users with a 5% APY, providing a passive income stream. The governance feature empowers holders to participate in project decisions through voting, ensuring a community-driven approach. VISTA's utility extends beyond DeFi, as it serves as a payment token on Ethervista's DEX. This integration enables seamless transactions and enhances the overall user experience. The project's roadmap includes token launch, yield farming activation, staking and governance deployment, and expansion of payment utility

