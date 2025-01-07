Virtual Tourist 価格(VT)
Virtual Tourist（VT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01411685 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。VT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Virtual Tourist 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 175.96K USD
です- Virtual Tourist 1日内の価格変動率は +2.79%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで VT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Virtual Tourist から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00038272 です。
過去30日間における Virtual Tourist から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0028049757 です。
過去60日間における Virtual Tourist から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0136776719 です。
過去90日間における Virtual Tourist から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.007627087152094352 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00038272
|+2.79%
|30日
|$ -0.0028049757
|-19.86%
|60日
|$ +0.0136776719
|+96.89%
|90日
|$ +0.007627087152094352
|+117.52%
Virtual Tourist の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.10%
+2.79%
+25.61%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Virtual Tourist is a VR gaming platform for learning, socializing, and earning with the Virtual Tourism concept. Why Virtual Tourism? Advantages of VT: The tourism industry had hard times for survival during the coronavirus pandemic. According the UN tourist report; tourist arrivals globally in January 2021 were down 87% when compared to January 2020 because of travel restrictions, quarantines, and closures of transportations. So the pandemic is the most important reason for people’s virtual tourism demand for now, it is game changer event for user experiences. People will show enthusiasm even after the pandemic is over. - VT will remove costs and time-consuming process of real-world experiences. - Virtual tourism has a strong influence on people’s on-site destination choices and will be valuable marketing tool to promote destinations. Its aim is to connect with local authorities around the world to expand business for the benefit of both the cities and the platforms - VT will be socialization app of people who like the same cultures - VT provides virtually accessibility for everyone especially for the elderly and disabled with limited mobility. - The concept of virtual tourism can help support sustainability by reducing unnecessary greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and be part of the green energy trend in the future. - It will be common trend of fun & learn concept for young people’s education.
