Vertex ($VERTEX) 情報

Vertex is a telegram bot that has be created to make it easier to swap for the average crypto enthusiast. We have partnered with a renowned technological liquidity provider that gives us access to 100's of tokens.

The one stop swap bot made easy. Vertex is a combination of Convert and Exchange in the name and that's exactly what it does. Simple, easy to use telegram bot interface that requires no wallet connections and can be done straight from your phone. It's all you'll ever need when it comes to converting your currency to whatever chain you need.