Veno is a liquid staking protocol where you can stake your CRO and receive the auto-compounding, yield-bearing receipt token LCRO. The LCRO token is designed to maximize composability. Just by owning LCRO, you automatically accrue the CRO staking yield value in your LCRO token; LCRO can thus be used freely across the Cronos DeFi ecosystem. Veno’s liquid staking token LCRO offers the most extensive, lowest cost, and most reliable method of utilizing your staked CRO.
We are a vertically integrated liquid staking protocol, maximizing the reliability and efficiency of our service; allowing us to provide a price-competitive service in the long term;
- Cost savings are achieved by leveraging our own node infrastructure and/or infrastructure of our partners
- Reliability is achieved with our enterprise-grade node set-up and deep expertise in running node infrastructure
- We also have an insurance module that will help to secure user funds in the unlikely event of a slashing penalty
We will aim to maximize the adoption and utility of our tokens across the ecosystem, and we are working with some of the largest ecosystem partners to make this happen;
- We want to maximize the liquidity of LCRO in the Cronos Ecosystem and beyond, attracting the largest amount of capital, and attaining the lowest spread, with our high reliability and low-fee promises
- LCRO is an auto-compounding yield-bearing token to maximize composability
- We can further maximize user liquidity by providing a tradeable NFT after user unstakes their CRO
Veno Finance (VNO) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Veno Finance (VNO) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される VNO トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
VNO トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
VNO のトケノミクスを理解したところで、VNO トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。