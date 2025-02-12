Vemate 価格(VMT)
Vemate（VMT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00342181 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。VMT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Vemate 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 239.57 USD
です- Vemate 1日内の価格変動率は -0.37%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで VMT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VMT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Vemate から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Vemate から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0007025403 です。
過去60日間における Vemate から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0010008195 です。
過去90日間における Vemate から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0012610327873271735 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.37%
|30日
|$ -0.0007025403
|-20.53%
|60日
|$ -0.0010008195
|-29.24%
|90日
|$ -0.0012610327873271735
|-26.92%
Vemate の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
-0.37%
+10.05%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Vemate is the most versatile and dynamic application on the market which supplies trading analysis tools, market information, fractional and tokenised NFT trading as well as the only fully integrated Crypto - NFT bridging marketplace. Stage 1 fully developed VeVe NFT alarm and analysis app, launched on the 5th April (1 month before any fundraising was held) on Android & iOS with 8000 users and growing by approximately 1000 every week since the Ecomi(VeVe) partnership announcement - the app is currently free to use. The reason why it is very popular is because it would increase VeVe NFT trading efficiency by 400% through price change alarms, low mint alarms, chart analysis, vault value tools, price tracking tools and many more which are being constantly rolled out. •After launch, VeVe users will be able to access the app only by holding either $100 in VMT tokens or $200 in OMI tokens. With a potential pool of 700,000 VeVe users who will hold the VMT token long term and never trade it because of its utility. Stage 2 A holistic NFT platform that will encompass an informational module(similar to Coinmarketcap) which will condense all the major blockchain data in one place, an analysis module(similar to Trading View) and an NFT marketplace/large volume fractional NFT exchange. All of the aforementioned will have an automated educational assistant which will serve to help the Crypto or new users to learn about NFTs. This would take place after these users have been eased into the market by the large volume fractional NFT trading which enables them to enter the market without learning a single new skill.
