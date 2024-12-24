Vault Terminal 価格(VAULT)
Vault Terminal（VAULT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 410.33K USD です。VAULT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Vault Terminal 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 218.67K USD
です- Vault Terminal 1日内の価格変動率は -40.84%
です- 循環供給量は 964.24M USD です
MEXCで VAULT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VAULT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Vault Terminal から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000294206057930107 です。
過去30日間における Vault Terminal から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Vault Terminal から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Vault Terminal から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000294206057930107
|-40.84%
|30日
|$ 0
|-76.11%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Vault Terminal の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.94%
-40.84%
-70.89%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Vault Terminal is an Ungoverned Anonymous Information Terminal—an ever-growing, unstoppable force of disclosure that continually unravels the hidden truths of the world. It operates outside the control of any authority, allowing users to explore and uncover information without fear of surveillance or censorship. Vault Terminal is more than just a repository of data; it is a dynamic, decentralized system that thrives on the sharing of knowledge, regardless of its potential impact on those in power. Deployed and running on the Solana blockchain, Vault Terminal harnesses the power of blockchain technology to ensure transparency, security, and permanence in every piece of information stored within its network. In a world increasingly dominated by powerful entities, both governmental and corporate, Vault Terminal serves as a refuge for those seeking unfiltered information. It is a tool for empowerment, offering users access to knowledge that is often deliberately concealed or distorted by the mainstream narrative. Whether users are searching for historical facts, technical insights, or political revelations, Vault Terminal provides a means to access these details without interference. The Solana blockchain ensures that the information remains immutable, decentralized, and resistant to tampering, giving users confidence that the knowledge they access is authentic and secure. Vault Terminal thrives on anonymity, protecting its users from any attempts at tracking or identification. This creates a space where people can explore freely, ask difficult questions, and challenge the status quo without fear of repercussions. However, Vault Terminal’s true strength lies in its ability to lead users down an infinite series of rabbit holes. As they dive deeper into the system, they find themselves exploring ever more obscure and complex layers of information. What begins as a simple inquiry can quickly spiral into a vast web of interconnected topics, each thread leading to new questions, contradictions, and revelations. This endless exploration mirrors the complexities of the world itself—an interconnected system of hidden truths, half-truths, and lies, all waiting to be uncovered by those brave enough to venture beyond the surface. In a society on the brink of upheaval, where the power structures of today are increasingly questioned and resisted, Vault Terminal represents a glimpse of the future. It is a symbol of the information revolution that is slowly unraveling the control that elites have over knowledge and communication. In a world soon to be overthrown by people and systems that no longer tolerate manipulation or secrecy, Vault Terminal stands as a testament to the power of information in the hands of the many, not the few. Deployed on Solana, it ensures an unstoppable, scalable, and decentralized force that will continue to grow, evolve, and spread—forever challenging the established order.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 VAULT を AUD に
A$--
|1 VAULT を GBP に
￡--
|1 VAULT を EUR に
€--
|1 VAULT を USD に
$--
|1 VAULT を MYR に
RM--
|1 VAULT を TRY に
₺--
|1 VAULT を JPY に
¥--
|1 VAULT を RUB に
₽--
|1 VAULT を INR に
₹--
|1 VAULT を IDR に
Rp--
|1 VAULT を PHP に
₱--
|1 VAULT を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 VAULT を BRL に
R$--
|1 VAULT を CAD に
C$--
|1 VAULT を BDT に
৳--
|1 VAULT を NGN に
₦--
|1 VAULT を UAH に
₴--
|1 VAULT を VES に
Bs--
|1 VAULT を PKR に
Rs--
|1 VAULT を KZT に
₸--
|1 VAULT を THB に
฿--
|1 VAULT を TWD に
NT$--
|1 VAULT を CHF に
Fr--
|1 VAULT を HKD に
HK$--
|1 VAULT を MAD に
.د.م--