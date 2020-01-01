Varen (VRN) トケノミクス
Varen (VRN) 情報
Our vision for Varen is to be an Ethereum based multi-chain DeFi hub, with a focus on bringing multi-chain services to retail DeFi users, powered by our DEX at varen.exchange. Varen, or Varenne originally, was considered the dark horse in trotter racing. Always coming up from behind, before eventually going on to become a legendary racing horse. This is our thesis at Varen: build quietly, focus on a long term sustainable ecosystem, and dedicate to building high quality code, an immersive user experience, and provide accessible information to push the defi user experience and user value forward.
Varen is a rebrand of an old memecoin called YFL which has been taken over (via formal DAO processed) by a community team, rebranded and token migrated. We're currently transitioning out of supporting a DEX that lost the network effect wars and did not successfully carve out a niche. We're about to drop our first product in partnership with Ren, which will be a DEX-style swap UX for cross-chain for any ERC-20 renASSET supported chains (Dogecoin, BTC, LUNA, FIL, ZEC etc etc). It will allow you to convert any ERC-20 to any native asset Ren supports. So you visit a UI which looks like Uniswap, you can select any token in your wallet ie. $AAVE and you can swap $AAVE to real BTC on the BTC chain or real ZEC on the ZEC chain. The platform takes your $AAVE, converts it into $renBTC and burns $renBTC across the bridge into BTC all in a single transaction behind the scenes, where a retail user is simply connecting their Ethereum wallet, inputting their BTC address and swapping from ERC20 to real BTC. We even support BTC on BTC chain -> Dogecoin on Dogecoin chain in a single transaction using Ethereum as the bridge (BTC -> renBTC -> renDOGECOIN -> Dogecoin).
Varen (VRN) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Varen (VRN) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Varen (VRN) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Varen (VRN) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される VRN トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
VRN トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
VRN のトケノミクスを理解したところで、VRN トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
VRN 価格予測
VRN の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の VRN 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。