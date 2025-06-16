VanEck Treasury Fund 価格(VBILL)
VanEck Treasury Fund（VBILL）の本日のライブ価格は 1,0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 55,32M USD です。VBILL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な VanEck Treasury Fund 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- VanEck Treasury Fund 1日内の価格変動率は 0,00%
です- 循環供給量は 55,32M USD です
MEXCで VBILL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VBILL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の VanEck Treasury Fund から USD への価格変動率は $ 0,0 です。
過去30日間における VanEck Treasury Fund から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における VanEck Treasury Fund から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における VanEck Treasury Fund から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0,0
|0,00%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
VanEck Treasury Fund の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
This Fund seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each day. The Fund primarily invests its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury obligations, which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (“U.S. Treasury Obligations”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less. The Fund may also invest in one or more other pooled investment vehicles managed by third-party investment managers or the Investment Manager or an affiliate thereof that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds may include investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). The Fund may also invest in or otherwise hold one or more stablecoins and similar yield-bearing digital asset instruments, including in connection with investors that subscribe for Shares (as defined below) in-kind with stablecoins and such instruments instead of U.S. dollars, including subscriptions executed through Atomic Swaps (as defined below), and in connection with processing redemption transactions. For the purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash, investments in Underlying Funds, stablecoins and similar yieldbearing digital asset instruments will be considered as if they are invested in cash and such securities. For the purposes of this Memorandum, the Fund’s investments are collectively referred to as “Investments”. While the Fund intends to invest in the manner described above, the Fund will also remain opportunistic and may pursue other investment opportunities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective; you could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per Share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account or a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. You should not expect that the Investment Manager or its affiliates will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 VBILL を VND に
₫26 315
|1 VBILL を AUD に
A$1,53
|1 VBILL を GBP に
￡0,73
|1 VBILL を EUR に
€0,86
|1 VBILL を USD に
$1
|1 VBILL を MYR に
RM4,24
|1 VBILL を TRY に
₺39,41
|1 VBILL を JPY に
¥144,13
|1 VBILL を RUB に
₽78,77
|1 VBILL を INR に
₹86,05
|1 VBILL を IDR に
Rp16 393,44
|1 VBILL を KRW に
₩1 360,54
|1 VBILL を PHP に
₱56,45
|1 VBILL を EGP に
￡E.50,25
|1 VBILL を BRL に
R$5,57
|1 VBILL を CAD に
C$1,35
|1 VBILL を BDT に
৳121,89
|1 VBILL を NGN に
₦1 545,59
|1 VBILL を UAH に
₴41,37
|1 VBILL を VES に
Bs100
|1 VBILL を PKR に
Rs282,72
|1 VBILL を KZT に
₸511,5
|1 VBILL を THB に
฿32,47
|1 VBILL を TWD に
NT$29,46
|1 VBILL を AED に
د.إ3,67
|1 VBILL を CHF に
Fr0,81
|1 VBILL を HKD に
HK$7,84
|1 VBILL を MAD に
.د.م9,11
|1 VBILL を MXN に
$18,88