UX Chain 価格(UX)
UX Chain（UX）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 3.88M USD です。UX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な UX Chain 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 72.33K USD
です- UX Chain 1日内の価格変動率は -4.15%
です- 循環供給量は 4.43B USD です
MEXCで UX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な UX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の UX Chain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における UX Chain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における UX Chain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における UX Chain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.15%
|30日
|$ 0
|-56.70%
|60日
|$ 0
|-5.04%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
UX Chain の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.29%
-4.15%
-24.16%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is UX? UX is a cross chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains. As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of UX to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The UX Blockchain facilitates interoperability for a Tendermint Proof of Stake protocol with the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, the UX Chain is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1. Why was UX created? UX was created to address three main issues that exist in DeFi: 1) Detached Yields 2) Concentrated Systematic Risks 3) Isolated Capital UX plans to break the inherent silos between blockchains by utilizing bridging solutions towards interconnecting blockchains and encouraging better capital efficiency. The eventual goals will be to enable interchain lending and borrowing, multi-chain staking and delegations, plus cross chain defi rates. What is the native UX token? The native UX token is a Proof of Stake asset that can exist as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum. UX tokens are used to pay for network fees on the UX Chain, to provide Proof of Stake consensus to the UX network, and for protocol governance.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 UX を AUD に
A$--
|1 UX を GBP に
￡--
|1 UX を EUR に
€--
|1 UX を USD に
$--
|1 UX を MYR に
RM--
|1 UX を TRY に
₺--
|1 UX を JPY に
¥--
|1 UX を RUB に
₽--
|1 UX を INR に
₹--
|1 UX を IDR に
Rp--
|1 UX を PHP に
₱--
|1 UX を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 UX を BRL に
R$--
|1 UX を CAD に
C$--
|1 UX を BDT に
৳--
|1 UX を NGN に
₦--
|1 UX を UAH に
₴--
|1 UX を VES に
Bs--
|1 UX を PKR に
Rs--
|1 UX を KZT に
₸--
|1 UX を THB に
฿--
|1 UX を TWD に
NT$--
|1 UX を CHF に
Fr--
|1 UX を HKD に
HK$--
|1 UX を MAD に
.د.م--