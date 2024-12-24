Utility Web3Shot 価格(UW3S)
Utility Web3Shot（UW3S）の本日のライブ価格は 0.237727 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 5.87M USD です。UW3S から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Utility Web3Shot 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 7.16K USD
です- Utility Web3Shot 1日内の価格変動率は +0.57%
です- 循環供給量は 24.70M USD です
MEXCで UW3S から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な UW3S 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Utility Web3Shot から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00135757 です。
過去30日間における Utility Web3Shot から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0068315370 です。
過去60日間における Utility Web3Shot から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1273875581 です。
過去90日間における Utility Web3Shot から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.09161454187174945 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00135757
|+0.57%
|30日
|$ -0.0068315370
|-2.87%
|60日
|$ +0.1273875581
|+53.59%
|90日
|$ +0.09161454187174945
|+62.70%
Utility Web3Shot の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.12%
+0.57%
-10.44%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"Web3Shot is building a learning platform for massive web3 adoption, providing interesting Learn-to-Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3. With our easy-to-use Learn-to-Earn product and other gamified learning experiences, Web3Shot is aiming at onboard billions of users to web3 world. It’s open to all, because in building a new iteration of the Web, we bring together the best projects in the space to create quizzes. At the same time, we are also building a powerful community, with our members at the center, for collective learning. UW3S is designed to be the only utility token in the ecosystem, with a total supply of 10 billion. The rationale for this utility token is tied to the monetization capabilities of the Web3Shot platform Token Utility UW3S is allocated based on users' in-app tasks. Specifically: Quizzes, allowing users to learn and understand the web3 concepts in different scenarios and earn in-app GEMs. Competitions, rewarding users with attractive prize pool, based on intense leveling mode and daily quizzes results. Referral, encouraging users to spread the word and invite acquaintances. Token Spending Mechanism For the sustainability of the gamification experience, a token spending mechanism has been designed into the system. In-App Spending Use UW3S to acquire activities rights, virtual assets and properties, enhanced experience payments, and premium features. The first use case of UW3S would be the payment for Web3Shot Passport."
