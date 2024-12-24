Utility Cjournal 価格(UCJL)
Utility Cjournal（UCJL）の本日のライブ価格は 6.63 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.80M USD です。UCJL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Utility Cjournal 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 7.31K USD
です- Utility Cjournal 1日内の価格変動率は -2.09%
です- 循環供給量は 272.25K USD です
MEXCで UCJL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な UCJL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Utility Cjournal から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.142010649826277 です。
過去30日間における Utility Cjournal から USD への価格変動率は $ -2.1401175900 です。
過去60日間における Utility Cjournal から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.3768167130 です。
過去90日間における Utility Cjournal から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.264641241919655 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.142010649826277
|-2.09%
|30日
|$ -2.1401175900
|-32.27%
|60日
|$ +0.3768167130
|+5.68%
|90日
|$ +0.264641241919655
|+4.16%
Utility Cjournal の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.31%
-2.09%
-26.83%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? CJournal, as a Read to Earn project, aims to create transparent and credible on-chainnewsand reviews for the crypto industry. In return for reading and reviewing articles users earnrewards. CJournal provides first-hand blockchain news to help you understand thelatestcryptocurrency trends. $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles. What makes your project unique? Blockchain technology's smart contracts enable journalism to return to a value-drivenapproach to journalism. Decentralized blockchain technology can be used to managemanyaspects of the media that previously could only be handled by organisations. Every user onthe blockchain can access all platform information. As a result the distribution of advertising, copyright protection and payment of authors is more open, accurate and direct. Inthis newmodel, the value of the journalism becomes the most important factor for mediaorganizations or individuals to consider in order to make profits. At the same time, CJournal will aggregate news and articles from more than 300 well-knownwebsites, new sources will be added regularly. All articles published are manually screenedby editors and sorted by CJournal's algorithm to help you prioritize topics, events andtrendsof interest. What can your token be used for? $UCJL is Cjournal's reward token, totaling $1billion. Users earn $UCJL when readingandcommenting on article. $UCJL can be converted into $CJL at a fixed rate. The $UCJL can be sold, used to enter future community events, or paid to viewpaywalledarticles.
