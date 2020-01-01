Upup Space (UPP) トケノミクス
UPUP stands as the world's first blockchain-based open protocol aggregation platform, revolutionizing the gaming industry by leveraging decentralized technology. Unlike traditional gaming platforms that restrict token usage or developer access, UPUP empowers users to create game protocol fund pools with any token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), such as its native UPP token (contract: 0x2cf50922ff77a24605e05c2a979f4f8d01d62413). This universal token compatibility allows players to participate in games using any BEP20 token, fostering inclusivity and lowering entry barriers for global users. By removing token-specific limitations, UPUP creates a dynamic, diverse ecosystem where players and creators can engage freely, driving innovation and adoption. The platform’s open-access model is a game-changer for developers. UPUP welcomes all program developers, regardless of experience or resources, to build and deploy game protocols. This democratized approach contrasts with closed ecosystems, enabling a broad range of creators—from independent developers to established studios—to contribute to the platform. Developers benefit from a permanent commission revenue model, earning ongoing profits from their games without expiration. This sustainable income stream, combined with UPUP’s high traffic, ensures creators gain both financial rewards and exposure, positioning the platform as a hub for entrepreneurial innovation. For developers, UPUP is more than a gaming platform; it’s a dual-benefit entrepreneurial ecosystem. By integrating their protocols, developers tap into UPUP’s growing user base, amplifying their projects’ visibility and user engagement. The platform’s traffic-driven model transforms clicks and interactions into tangible profits, offering a unique opportunity to scale projects while earning commissions. This dual advantage—financial gain and audience growth—makes UPUP an ideal launchpad for Web3 entrepreneurs seeking to innovate in blockchain gaming.
Upup Space (UPP) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Upup Space (UPP) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Upup Space (UPP) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Upup Space (UPP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される UPP トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
UPP トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
UPP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、UPP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。