Unleash The Leashed Memes!
Who We Are Welcome to Unleash Club, where we dive into the wild world of crypto with the power of memes and AI wizardry! We're the open-source crypto squad that brings you the dankest AI tools, mind-bending models, and mind-blowing datasets to take your crypto adventures to the next level. We're all about teamwork, sharing the LOLs, and pushing the boundaries of innovation in this meme-tastic domain. Get ready to unlock some crypto magic, make your friends go WOW, and ride the crypto rollercoaster like a boss! Let's unleash the meme-powered crypto madness!
What is $UNLEASH? $UNLEASH - The one and only coin ruling the Unleash Club community!
Get ready to unleash its true potential, fellow members! We're cooking up some mind-blowing use cases that will blow your socks off! So hold tight, stay tuned, and let's make $UNLEASH the ultimate power move within our club! Together, we'll create a crypto revolution like no other!
Tokenomics 100% minted, 100% added to liquidity, zero fees! With a total supply of 10 billion, we're unleashing a world of possibilities. No transaction fees, just pure liquidity and unlimited potential.
UnleashClub (UNLEASH) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
UnleashClub (UNLEASH) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
UnleashClub (UNLEASH) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される UNLEASH トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
UNLEASH トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
UNLEASH のトケノミクスを理解したところで、UNLEASH トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
