Unio Coin 価格(UNIO)
Unio Coin（UNIO）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 71.96K USD です。UNIO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Unio Coin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Unio Coin 1日内の価格変動率は -67.11%
です- 循環供給量は 576.75M USD です
MEXCで UNIO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な UNIO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Unio Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000250913655277323 です。
過去30日間における Unio Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Unio Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Unio Coin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000250913655277323
|-67.11%
|30日
|$ 0
|-47.39%
|60日
|$ 0
|-66.80%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Unio Coin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.33%
-67.11%
-38.34%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What Is UNIO? The Unio Coin UNIO is an ERC-20 token. It has a fixed supply of 4B tokens and will be bridged between multiple Ethereum chains. UNIO is a utility token issued and controlled by the Unio Foundation. It can be used to create custom game content and access ecosystem benefits that drive growth for creators, developers, and publishers. The Unio Coin Foundation The Unio Foundation is the steward of UNIO. It is in charge of minting and distributing the supply, overseeing vesting and unlocks, day-to-day administration, bookkeeping and creating ecosystem partnerships that ensure the success of the Unio Coin purpose. The Unioverse The Unioverse is the first franchise that will use Unio Coin. It is an epic sci-fi world created by critically acclaimed writers of science fiction and horror. It is a game-centric franchise that has widespread rights and assets given back to the community as described here. All game developers are welcome to build in the Unioverse and access its community, content and technology. Random Games Random Games created the Unioverse and will use the Unio Coin to power the Unioverse’s ecosystem of cross-game, user created content. Random Games will expand the Unioverse, creating new franchise content and assets, technology, and growing the community.
Unio Coin (UNIO) のトケノミクスを理解することで、その長期的な価値と成長の可能性をより深く洞察することができます。トークンの配布方法から供給量の管理に至るまで、トケノミクスはプロジェクト経済の中核構造を明らかにします。今すぐ UNIO トークンの詳細なトケノミクス について学びましょう！
