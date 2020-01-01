Underdog (UNDERDOG) トケノミクス

Underdog (UNDERDOG) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
Underdog (UNDERDOG) 情報

Underdog is a community-driven project that emerged from a decentralized launch on the LetsBonk.fun platform. Following the initial release, the original token developer became inactive, resulting in a significant price decline. Despite this, the community has remained engaged and has since initiated the development of a trading and scanning platform designed to perform risk assessments on new token launches originating from the LetsBonk.fun ecosystem.

The platform processes each new launch using a four-step analysis:

Base Scan – Collects and reviews fundamental data, including image metadata and uniqueness of provided information.

Off-Chain Scan – Verifies the existence and relevance of associated off-chain content such as websites and token references.

On-Chain Scan – Evaluates the deployer’s wallet activity, funding sources, and historical behavior on the Solana network.

Ongoing Monitoring – Continuously tracks key metrics such as token holder distribution, market capitalization, and trading volume to provide users with data-driven insights.

The project aims to improve transparency and awareness within the LetsBonk.fun launch ecosystem by offering structured and automated risk evaluations.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://underdogstory.xyz

Underdog (UNDERDOG) トケノミクス & 価格分析

Underdog (UNDERDOG) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 12.98K
総供給量：
$ 993.48M
循環供給量：
$ 993.48M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 12.98K
史上最高値：
$ 0.00010361
過去最安値：
$ 0.00001093
現在の価格：
$ 0
Underdog (UNDERDOG) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

Underdog (UNDERDOG) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される UNDERDOG トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

UNDERDOG トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

UNDERDOG のトケノミクスを理解したところで、UNDERDOG トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

UNDERDOG 価格予測

UNDERDOG の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の UNDERDOG 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

