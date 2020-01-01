Underdog (UNDERDOG) トケノミクス
Underdog (UNDERDOG) 情報
Underdog is a community-driven project that emerged from a decentralized launch on the LetsBonk.fun platform. Following the initial release, the original token developer became inactive, resulting in a significant price decline. Despite this, the community has remained engaged and has since initiated the development of a trading and scanning platform designed to perform risk assessments on new token launches originating from the LetsBonk.fun ecosystem.
The platform processes each new launch using a four-step analysis:
Base Scan – Collects and reviews fundamental data, including image metadata and uniqueness of provided information.
Off-Chain Scan – Verifies the existence and relevance of associated off-chain content such as websites and token references.
On-Chain Scan – Evaluates the deployer’s wallet activity, funding sources, and historical behavior on the Solana network.
Ongoing Monitoring – Continuously tracks key metrics such as token holder distribution, market capitalization, and trading volume to provide users with data-driven insights.
The project aims to improve transparency and awareness within the LetsBonk.fun launch ecosystem by offering structured and automated risk evaluations.
Underdog (UNDERDOG) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Underdog (UNDERDOG) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Underdog (UNDERDOG) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Underdog (UNDERDOG) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される UNDERDOG トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
UNDERDOG トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
UNDERDOG のトケノミクスを理解したところで、UNDERDOG トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。