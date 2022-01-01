Umi Digital (UMI) トケノミクス
Umi Digital (UMI) 情報
Umi Digital is a decentralised NFT minter and Yield Farming Platform built on Ethereum Protocols. Stake NFTs to earn high % Annual Percentage Yield (APY) rewards. UmiToken ($UMI) is their native token.
Umi Digital provides a number of other cross-chain services to its users. These include but are not limited an NFT Marketplace, an NFT Airdrop Tool, a Coin Minting Service & a Coin Airdrop Tool.
Underlying all of the work done by Umi Digital, is a love of the Arts. Their aim is to merge Art with Finance by creating a platform for artists and cryptocurrency enthusiasts alike to mint, trade and airdrop NFTs to anyone they so wish. Features such as NFT Gaming will be dropping in 2022. Umi Digital looks forward to bringing innovative features to NFT lovers, opening doors to all whilst helping to streamline the minting and reward process for artists and collectors, with the use of disruptive DeFi technology. It should be noted that each Umi Digital Art piece entitles the collector to a limited edition physical print, personally signed, version of the artwork. This physical print can be delivered to each art collector, free of charge to anywhere in the world! Bridging the gap between the physical and digital art world whilst adding cryptographic value and utility to NFTs is an important focus of development for the Umi Digital project going forward.
Umi Digital (UMI) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Umi Digital (UMI) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Umi Digital (UMI) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Umi Digital (UMI) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される UMI トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
UMI トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
UMI のトケノミクスを理解したところで、UMI トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
UMI 価格予測
UMI の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の UMI 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。