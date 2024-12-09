Ultra 価格(UOS)
Ultra（UOS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.118403 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 47.72M USD です。UOS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ultra 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.20M USD
です- Ultra 1日内の価格変動率は -11.04%
です- 循環供給量は 402.84M USD です
MEXCで UOS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な UOS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ultra から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0147074790306729 です。
過去30日間における Ultra から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0692397655 です。
過去60日間における Ultra から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0581482342 です。
過去90日間における Ultra から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.03254122405928506 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0147074790306729
|-11.04%
|30日
|$ +0.0692397655
|+58.48%
|60日
|$ +0.0581482342
|+49.11%
|90日
|$ +0.03254122405928506
|+37.90%
Ultra の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.05%
-11.04%
+20.25%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Ultra is a protocol and platform positioned to disrupt the $140bn USD gaming industry using blockchain technology to allow anyone to build and operate their own game distribution platform or virtual goods trading service. In doing so, it challenges the current monopoly held by industry heavyweights Steam, Google, and Apple. This will unlock new opportunities and create value for all the actors involved. Large commercial partnerships are signed, the protocol and platform have been built and will be launched in open beta in October 2019. UOS is the Token that powers the Ultra Ecosystem and can be used to purchase everything on the platform, including games, virtual items and ads for game developers. Ultra will accept traditional forms of payment such as Paypal and credit cards as well. These fiat currency transactions are converted to UOS seamlessly on the backend and are completed on the blockchain with UOS tokens. The token will also be used across the platform in many non-transactional ways including betting, tournaments, and donations. TIMELOCK: 10 to 20% of every transaction will be kept in a smart contract for 60 days. In addition, 5% of Ultra profits will be reserved for 2 years to fund exclusive games that use its blockchain and NFTs capabilities. ENGAGEMENT: Tokens are earned by performing specific actions such as; helping developers to build better games; watching ads; beta testing; answering surveys, and more. STACKING: Players can get rewarded with free games, swag and exclusive content just by holding tokens. SPENDABILITY: Users can buy and sell games/items for UOS, and in hundreds of shops through partners.
