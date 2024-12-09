Ultra ( UOS ) とは何か

Ultra is a protocol and platform positioned to disrupt the $140bn USD gaming industry using blockchain technology to allow anyone to build and operate their own game distribution platform or virtual goods trading service. In doing so, it challenges the current monopoly held by industry heavyweights Steam, Google, and Apple. This will unlock new opportunities and create value for all the actors involved. Large commercial partnerships are signed, the protocol and platform have been built and will be launched in open beta in October 2019. UOS is the Token that powers the Ultra Ecosystem and can be used to purchase everything on the platform, including games, virtual items and ads for game developers. Ultra will accept traditional forms of payment such as Paypal and credit cards as well. These fiat currency transactions are converted to UOS seamlessly on the backend and are completed on the blockchain with UOS tokens. The token will also be used across the platform in many non-transactional ways including betting, tournaments, and donations. TIMELOCK: 10 to 20% of every transaction will be kept in a smart contract for 60 days. In addition, 5% of Ultra profits will be reserved for 2 years to fund exclusive games that use its blockchain and NFTs capabilities. ENGAGEMENT: Tokens are earned by performing specific actions such as; helping developers to build better games; watching ads; beta testing; answering surveys, and more. STACKING: Players can get rewarded with free games, swag and exclusive content just by holding tokens. SPENDABILITY: Users can buy and sell games/items for UOS, and in hundreds of shops through partners.

