Ulord is a peer-to-peer value transfer public blockchain. Through building its blockchain underlying architecture and digital resource distribution protocols, it enables third-party developers to explore their own applications over open-source agreements to form a complete ecology of blockchain technology and applications. Based on various rules and protocols created by Ulord, it loads various types of digital resource application scenarios including text, pictures, music, video and software, providing a direct docking platform for information creators and consumers.
Ulord Foundation, registered in Singapore, is the main operator of the Ulord project. It is determined to use the blockchain technology to create a new digital resource interaction platform. Ulord Foundation will standardize and manage the technology development, application docking, promotion and other related work of the Ulord Project.
Ulord team brings together a large number of high-level R & D personnel led by more than 10 PhDs, with comprehensive blockchain technology application development capabilities. More than 50 excellent programmers and algorithm engineers in the technology development team have backgrounds in areas such as blockchain, cryptography, Internet information security, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, finance, and management. There are senior scientists in cryptography and blockchain, and specialized blockchain project investors. In addition, Ulord team also maintains close cooperation with research institutes such as Windsor University in Canada, National University of Defense Technology, Wuhan University, Beihang University, Chinese Academy of Sciences and South China University of Technology, etc.
Ulord (UT) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Ulord (UT) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される UT トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
UT トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
