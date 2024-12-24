Ulord 価格(UT)
Ulord（UT）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00126893 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 189.64K USD です。UT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ulord 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 83.32 USD
です- Ulord 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 149.45M USD です
MEXCで UT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な UT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Ulord から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Ulord から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000714502 です。
過去60日間における Ulord から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0004593933 です。
過去90日間における Ulord から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ +0.0000714502
|+5.63%
|60日
|$ -0.0004593933
|-36.20%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Ulord の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-30.64%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Ulord is a peer-to-peer value transfer public blockchain. Through building its blockchain underlying architecture and digital resource distribution protocols, it enables third-party developers to explore their own applications over open-source agreements to form a complete ecology of blockchain technology and applications. Based on various rules and protocols created by Ulord, it loads various types of digital resource application scenarios including text, pictures, music, video and software, providing a direct docking platform for information creators and consumers. Ulord Foundation, registered in Singapore, is the main operator of the Ulord project. It is determined to use the blockchain technology to create a new digital resource interaction platform. Ulord Foundation will standardize and manage the technology development, application docking, promotion and other related work of the Ulord Project. Ulord team brings together a large number of high-level R & D personnel led by more than 10 PhDs, with comprehensive blockchain technology application development capabilities. More than 50 excellent programmers and algorithm engineers in the technology development team have backgrounds in areas such as blockchain, cryptography, Internet information security, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, finance, and management. There are senior scientists in cryptography and blockchain, and specialized blockchain project investors. In addition, Ulord team also maintains close cooperation with research institutes such as Windsor University in Canada, National University of Defense Technology, Wuhan University, Beihang University, Chinese Academy of Sciences and South China University of Technology, etc.
