Uhive 価格(HVE2)
Uhive（HVE2）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00008198 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。HVE2 から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Uhive 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 5.85 USD
です- Uhive 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで HVE2 から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な HVE2 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Uhive から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Uhive から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000363691 です。
過去60日間における Uhive から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000477266 です。
過去90日間における Uhive から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00009560447342424485 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ +0.0000363691
|+44.36%
|60日
|$ -0.0000477266
|-58.21%
|90日
|$ -0.00009560447342424485
|-53.83%
Uhive の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-82.90%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success! The Five Core Pillars of Uhive Our continued growth owes a lot to the core fundamentals upon which Uhive was built; Freedom: It’s no secret that current social networks are broken. While they might still be experiencing user-growth, that can be chalked down to a lack of a truly viable alternative. Uhive’s decentralized moderation standard is the ‘fix’ millions of users are waiting for – and offers every single user the opportunity to have a voice on a platform that is decentrally moderated. Uhive aims to be 100% community moderated in 2022. Distribution of wealth (Dividends for All): Uhive’s ‘Dividends for All’ revenue share model is an entirely unique value proposition and promises to share the ‘wealth’ proportionately with users. Intrinsically linked to user acquisition, token trading volume and token price, Uhive aspires to create the first global universal income for every single user! Democratization: Uhive’s has agenda has always been to give back control to the users, and in doing so democratize the entire social metaverse experience. We achieved this by launching community moderation (pioneered by Wikipedia), accepting users to become councilors, and creating a public board. Circular Economy: Uhive’s economy is circular and complete, which means like the physical world, everything can be bought, sold and traded, while it operates both across the digital and physical environments. A user’s content, their space (profile/s) and space names, space locations will have a value. The Oasis (virtual world): Is our 4D immersive metaverse layer that encompasses all the above in a virtual world, acting as a bridge to our physical world. Read more about the Uhive Metaverse here... https://medium.com/uhive
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 HVE2 を AUD に
A$0.0001295284
|1 HVE2 を GBP に
￡0.000065584
|1 HVE2 を EUR に
€0.0000787008
|1 HVE2 を USD に
$0.00008198
|1 HVE2 を MYR に
RM0.0003656308
|1 HVE2 を TRY に
₺0.002955379
|1 HVE2 を JPY に
¥0.0124830946
|1 HVE2 を RUB に
₽0.0078586028
|1 HVE2 を INR に
₹0.0071142244
|1 HVE2 を IDR に
Rp1.3439342112
|1 HVE2 を PHP に
₱0.0047663172
|1 HVE2 を EGP に
￡E.0.004135891
|1 HVE2 を BRL に
R$0.0004722048
|1 HVE2 を CAD に
C$0.0001172314
|1 HVE2 を BDT に
৳0.0099572908
|1 HVE2 を NGN に
₦0.122908515
|1 HVE2 を UAH に
₴0.0034177462
|1 HVE2 を VES に
Bs0.0049188
|1 HVE2 を PKR に
Rs0.0228732398
|1 HVE2 を KZT に
₸0.0414876186
|1 HVE2 を THB に
฿0.002795518
|1 HVE2 を TWD に
NT$0.0026922232
|1 HVE2 を CHF に
Fr0.0000746018
|1 HVE2 を HKD に
HK$0.0006386242
|1 HVE2 を MAD に
.د.م0.0008222594