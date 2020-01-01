UFC Fan Token (UFC) トケノミクス
UFC Fan Token (UFC) 情報
The UFC Fan Token allows UFC fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions, purchased through the consumer facing platform, Socios.com, fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions for example, choosing a goal celebration song or deciding which MMA fighters should face off and in doing so, earn rewards and money can't buy experiences. Experiences like... having the opportunity to meet and greet with players of their favourite club, receiving VIP treatment at their favourite stadium & much much more. To obtain Fan Tokens, fans must purchase Chiliz (CHZ) Tokens via Socios.com which then can be used to buy UFC Fan Tokens.
Fan Tokens are initially sold in a Fan Token Offering or FTO. FTOs are the initial sale of Fan Tokens which allows fans to buy the Fan Token at a fixed price. work in a similar way to flash sales and are designed to be a fair way for new partnerships to launch Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform at a discount. At pre-launch a proportion of the total Fan Token supply is made available to users before being listed on the worlds first tokenised sports and entertainment exchange, Chiliz.net. This enables dedicated fans to gain early access prior to Fan Token launches which will be made accessible to everyone.
The growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform include some of the biggest sport organisations in the world from the likes of major European soccer teams FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Manchester City, MMA giant UFC, NASCAR Roush Fenway Racing, NHL New Jersey Devils, Formula One Aston Martin and the Argentine Football Association.
UFC Fan Token (UFC) トケノミクス & 価格分析
UFC Fan Token (UFC) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
UFC Fan Token (UFC) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
UFC Fan Token (UFC) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される UFC トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
UFC トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
UFC のトケノミクスを理解したところで、UFC トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
UFC 価格予測
UFC の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の UFC 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。