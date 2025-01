UBD Network ( UBDN ) とは何か

What is UBD Network? United Blockchain Dollar Network (UBD Network) with its general goal of creating a convenient tool for asset management without restrictions for users, offers ease of use, security, and privacy for both you and your purposes through the digitization of trust products without restrictions of intermediaries. What is UBDN token? UBDN — utility token, which allows its owners to support the ecosystem, become Keepers and participate in Epochs to receive monthly rewards in UBD. What is the main goal of UBD Network? UBD Network team understands that in such a large market, there are no convenient tools for accumulating, managing, and transferring funds to heirs, and in this, the team sees the need to introduce technology. That is why UBD Network provides an opportunity to create trusts for those who know and understand what blockchain is and also want to grow with it, including those with horizons of a couple of decades.

UBD Network(UBDN)素材 ホワイトペーパー 公式ウェブサイト