Tyke The Elephant ( TYKE ) とは何か

Another token of MartyrFi narrative to remember Tyke the Elephant. She was a female African bush elephant captured as a baby and shipped to the United States, where She was brutalised and instilled fear upon during the training for the circus, and shot 87 times whilst on the streets of Honolulu, Hawaii. She died of her injuries. She was forgotten but she will have a special place in our hearts forever The token is built to remember and honour Tyke the elephant. The project is also built around being charitable towards elephants who may go through the same sort of abuse.

