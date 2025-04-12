TruthChain 価格(TRUTH)
TruthChain（TRUTH）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 274.35K USD です。TRUTH から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な TruthChain 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- TruthChain 1日内の価格変動率は +22.66%
です- 循環供給量は 999.82M USD です
MEXCで TRUTH から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TRUTH 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の TruthChain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における TruthChain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における TruthChain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における TruthChain から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+22.66%
|30日
|$ 0
|+17.61%
|60日
|$ 0
|-59.71%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
TruthChain の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.19%
+22.66%
-2.78%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The TruthChain token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations and incentivizing community participation. It has multiple use cases that make it essential to the network’s success and functionality: 1. Validator Rewards: Validators are the nodes hosting neutral and untampered LLMs in the TruthChain network. They play a critical role in maintaining the network’s decentralization and reliability. Tokens are used to reward these validators for their contributions, ensuring the network remains active, secure, and efficient. 2. Transaction Fees: Users querying the TruthChain network for data verification or consensus will pay small transaction fees in tokens. These fees help sustain the ecosystem by compensating validators for their computational efforts. 3. Staking: Tokens can be staked by both validators and users to support the network’s operations. Validators may stake tokens to secure their roles in the ecosystem, while users can stake to earn rewards and participate in securing the network. Staking also acts as a safeguard, discouraging malicious actors from attempting to disrupt the network. 4. Governance: TruthChain is a community-driven project, and the token empowers holders to take part in governance decisions. Token holders can propose and vote on key network upgrades, policy changes, or the inclusion of new LLMs. This ensures that the network evolves according to the collective interest of its community. 5. Access to Services: The token will also act as a medium of exchange for accessing premium features within the ecosystem. Users can use tokens for API calls, advanced verification tools, or other services that require computational resources. These utility-focused applications make the token integral to TruthChain, ensuring it supports decentralization, incentivizes participation, and sustains the ecosystem financially. By aligning incentives with the network’s goals, the token helps establish a reliable, transparent, and censorship-resistant solution for verifying factual data.
