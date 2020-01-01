Trump AI ($TRAIMP) トケノミクス
Trump AI ($TRAIMP) 情報
The memecoin project $TRAIMP aims to capture the explosive combination of artificial intelligence, internet meme culture, and the personality of Donald Trump to create a unique token in the crypto market. $TRAIMP leverages a community-driven model, attracting enthusiasts who resonate with both the unpredictability of the memecoin landscape and the larger-than-life persona of Trump. With an ambitious roadmap, $TRAIMP aspires to dominate the memecoin sector by not only building a substantial following but by differentiating itself with an AI-powered ecosystem designed to drive engagement, innovation, and virality.
At the core of $TRAIMP is its community-first philosophy. Memecoins thrive on active and dedicated followings, and $TRAIMP has fostered a decentralized community with a focus on collective growth and influence. Unlike traditional financial assets, $TRAIMP’s value is as much a function of social sentiment and internet buzz as it is of technical development. Community members play an integral role in marketing, content creation, and even in guiding the project’s direction. By actively engaging with its audience on platforms like Twitter, Telegram, and Reddit, $TRAIMP taps into the same energy that propelled earlier memecoins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, $TRAIMP aims to go beyond mere popularity to achieve lasting impact and, potentially, mass adoption.
Trump AI ($TRAIMP) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Trump AI ($TRAIMP) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Trump AI ($TRAIMP) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Trump AI ($TRAIMP) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される $TRAIMP トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
$TRAIMP トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
$TRAIMP のトケノミクスを理解したところで、$TRAIMP トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。