Troop ( TROOP ) とは何か

TROOP: The Resistance of Oppressed Pavel—a powerful token that embodies our collective stand against injustice and tyranny. By holding TROOP, you are not just buying in a cryptocurrency; you are actively joining a movement dedicated to defending freedom and resisting the forces of oppression. This token symbolizes our unity and unwavering commitment to stand with Pavel, representing a collective force that cannot be silenced or subdued. Together, as TROOP holders, we form an unstoppable alliance, driven by a shared mission to fight for justice and uphold the principles of freedom. Stand with us, stand with Pavel, and let TROOP be the beacon of resistance in a world that needs our strength and solidarity.

