New Gen Trivia Games in One Single Platform; Play - Compete - Learn - Earn
Trivians is the ultimate trivia&puzzle gaming platform for play2earn ecosystem. The token and the idea has been culminated from a 3-years-old global Play2Earn trivia game, namely OynaKazan/Trivia Superstars (Play&Earn in Turkish), with more than 5 Million downloads and 1.5 Million monthly active users at its peak. This assures Trivians game and team has already delivered a huge proof of concept on democratization of trivia game show business.
Trivians is a multiplayer game, which awards players with Trivian Token, according to their correct answers at different game modes and competitions. It is a decentralized version of classical game shows like “Who Wants to be a Millionaire”, “Jeopardy”, “Weakest Link” etc, all in one place.
Trivians have established a huge proof of concept on democratizing and decentralizing the quiz game show business. Trivia play2earn game concept is very easy to adopt globally, and the market is huge. (Estimated target player market size is 2 Billion players) Trivians wants to become the first blockchain game which successfully onboarded non crypto users and goes truly mainstream.
Trivians provides a variety of game modes such as multiplayer mode, single player mode, 1v1 games, instant play, scheduled tournaments and live shows. There are over 100K questions archived and they are being renewed on a daily basis by a dedicated editor team. With live stream games, our users have the chance to interact with host and the other trivia lovers all over the world.
Our Vision is;
To become a leading trivia genre in the blockchain game ecosystem by gathering all quiz & puzzle types of games on a single platform
To enable millions of people, young and old alike, both to have fun and to turn their intellectual knowledge into money.
To ensure that the game is played for years with the sustainable economic model we have created, with continuously renewed game types and quest
Trivians (TRIVIA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Trivians (TRIVIA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される TRIVIA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
TRIVIA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
TRIVIA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、TRIVIA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
