Triall 価格(TRL)
Triall（TRL）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0034248 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 145.27K USD です。TRL から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Triall 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 17.35 USD
です- Triall 1日内の価格変動率は +37.30%
です- 循環供給量は 42.37M USD です
MEXCで TRL から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TRL 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Triall から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00093034 です。
過去30日間における Triall から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0005795556 です。
過去60日間における Triall から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0011019907 です。
過去90日間における Triall から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0001522908835902724 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00093034
|+37.30%
|30日
|$ +0.0005795556
|+16.92%
|60日
|$ +0.0011019907
|+32.18%
|90日
|$ +0.0001522908835902724
|+4.65%
Triall の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+31.92%
+37.30%
+31.01%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Triall brings web 3.0 technology to clinical trials—medical research studies that test whether new medicines are safe and effective for humans. Clinical trial processes are notoriously costly and inefficient. They take many years, and involve increasing amounts of systems and data. The result is a lack of oversight, and uncertainty the integrity and authenticity of collected research data. It all drives the costs and reduces safety and reliability in the development of new medicines. Since early 2018, Triall has been working with clinical trial professionals to target these issues. Triall has developed software solutions that are integrated with blockchain technology. These solutions make clinical trials tamper-resistant, and enable secure integrations between the many isolated systems and parties involved in clinical trials. Hence, they promise to shape the world’s first digital ecosystem for clinical trials. Triall’s blockchain functionalities and ecosystem approach are unique in the 200-billion-dollar clinical trial industry. The project directly answers to growing calls for system interoperability and data traceability as voiced by regulators such as the FDA and EMA, and by a growing body of clinical trial professionals around the world. The project introduces a two-token system that functions as the ecosystem’s primary means of payment, while also facilitating community engagement, governance, and token lock-up incentives.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 TRL を AUD に
A$0.005445432
|1 TRL を GBP に
￡0.002705592
|1 TRL を EUR に
€0.003287808
|1 TRL を USD に
$0.0034248
|1 TRL を MYR に
RM0.015445848
|1 TRL を TRY に
₺0.120963936
|1 TRL を JPY に
¥0.53923476
|1 TRL を RUB に
₽0.368131752
|1 TRL を INR に
₹0.29350536
|1 TRL を IDR に
Rp55.238701944
|1 TRL を PHP に
₱0.19898088
|1 TRL を EGP に
￡E.0.17346612
|1 TRL を BRL に
R$0.02089128
|1 TRL を CAD に
C$0.004897464
|1 TRL を BDT に
৳0.416489928
|1 TRL を NGN に
₦5.293336632
|1 TRL を UAH に
₴0.144834792
|1 TRL を VES に
Bs0.1780896
|1 TRL を PKR に
Rs0.955039728
|1 TRL を KZT に
₸1.81206168
|1 TRL を THB に
฿0.118532328
|1 TRL を TWD に
NT$0.112196448
|1 TRL を CHF に
Fr0.00308232
|1 TRL を HKD に
HK$0.026610696
|1 TRL を MAD に
.د.م0.034248