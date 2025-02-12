TrendAppend 価格(TRND)
TrendAppend（TRND）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00017732 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。TRND から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な TrendAppend 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 49.96 USD
です- TrendAppend 1日内の価格変動率は +0.01%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで TRND から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TRND 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の TrendAppend から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における TrendAppend から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001293144 です。
過去60日間における TrendAppend から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0001400707 です。
過去90日間における TrendAppend から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0003110222898113751 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30日
|$ -0.0001293144
|-72.92%
|60日
|$ -0.0001400707
|-78.99%
|90日
|$ -0.0003110222898113751
|-63.68%
TrendAppend の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.01%
-44.84%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
TrendAppend (Token: TRND) is a groundbreaking crypto project introducing a transformative short-form video ecommerce sales channel and AI-driven marketing platform, providing ecommerce brands with a streamlined approach to enhance profitability across various social media platforms. Facilitating the sale of products through short-form user-generated content (UGC) videos, TrendAppend simplifies the process, making it more lucrative than ever. Employing a freemium model, the platform allows brands to either pay per sale for utilizing the technology or post free short-form UGC ecommerce videos. Additionally, TrendAppend seamlessly integrates with popular ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, enabling users to share shoppable videos effortlessly. At the core of TrendAppend is an AI Marketing engine, delivering in-market short-form videos tailored to consumer interests. This approach significantly boosts the likelihood of consumer engagement and purchase actions within the platform or across the web, utilizing TrendAppend's embedded one-step checkout. The platform goes beyond video-sharing by incorporating various AI tools like Content AI, SMS AI, Email AI, and Trending Hashtags and Topics. Designed specifically for ecommerce, TrendAppend allows brands to integrate with built-in apps for payments, fulfillment, and more, ensuring a user-friendly and comprehensive sales channel. TrendAppend distinguishes itself further with an open API, allowing short-form videos to be disseminated across multiple devices. This not only establishes TrendAppend as a central hub for ecommerce but also provides developers with the opportunity to create ecommerce apps on top of the TrendAppend Ecommerce platform or integrate their tools into the existing infrastructure. The flexible pricing model based on usage ensures accessibility for brands of all sizes, making TrendAppend an inclusive platform for global markets of any scale.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 TRND を AUD に
A$0.0002801656
|1 TRND を GBP に
￡0.000141856
|1 TRND を EUR に
€0.0001702272
|1 TRND を USD に
$0.00017732
|1 TRND を MYR に
RM0.0007908472
|1 TRND を TRY に
₺0.006392386
|1 TRND を JPY に
¥0.0270005164
|1 TRND を RUB に
₽0.0169978952
|1 TRND を INR に
₹0.0153878296
|1 TRND を IDR に
Rp2.9068847808
|1 TRND を PHP に
₱0.0103093848
|1 TRND を EGP に
￡E.0.008945794
|1 TRND を BRL に
R$0.0010213632
|1 TRND を CAD に
C$0.0002535676
|1 TRND を BDT に
৳0.0215372872
|1 TRND を NGN に
₦0.26584701
|1 TRND を UAH に
₴0.0073924708
|1 TRND を VES に
Bs0.0106392
|1 TRND を PKR に
Rs0.0494740532
|1 TRND を KZT に
₸0.0897363324
|1 TRND を THB に
฿0.006046612
|1 TRND を TWD に
NT$0.0058231888
|1 TRND を CHF に
Fr0.0001613612
|1 TRND を HKD に
HK$0.0013813228
|1 TRND を MAD に
.د.م0.0017785196