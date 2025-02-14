TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 価格(POT)
TraderDAO Proof Of Trade（POT）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。POT から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 2.99 USD
です- TraderDAO Proof Of Trade 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで POT から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な POT 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の TraderDAO Proof Of Trade から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における TraderDAO Proof Of Trade から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における TraderDAO Proof Of Trade から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における TraderDAO Proof Of Trade から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ 0
|-52.81%
|60日
|$ 0
|-55.24%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
TraderDAO Proof Of Trade の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-50.48%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
TraderDAO - A DAO community built by AI and traders What is TradeGDT❓ 1.AI TradeGDT TradeGDT is an upgraded version of a data quantitative trading robot combined with AI. By combining the ChatGPT plug-in, it can communicate with users more intelligently and flexibly. Users can communicate with TradeGDT to execute orders and even be prompted to pay attention to the pairing dynamics Information. Through AI pattern learning, TradeGDT can analyze and learn user data, dynamically modelling and finding out the profit model belonging to the trader. It will then formulate a set of trading models for automatic execution, becoming the trader's AI smart trading brain. What is POT❓ 2.POT (Proof Of Trade) In order to better integrate the data of TradeGDT, we have started the mechanism of mining POT for all. $POT is the transaction fee-sharing token in TraderDAO. Users who hold POT can enjoy the fee-sharing premium of the entire platform. The more POTs, the more the benefit. The way the user obtains POT depends on the user's transaction volume. The higher the transaction volume is, the more POT tokens can be mined. The casting of each POT requires a corresponding handling fee and the funds are transferred to the treasury for casting. Therefore, there is a POT of 1 :1 Asset endorsement casting. The POT treasury will also increase funds as the market continues to add new transactions, and each transaction in the market will gradually increase the base price of $POT.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 POT を AUD に
A$--
|1 POT を GBP に
￡--
|1 POT を EUR に
€--
|1 POT を USD に
$--
|1 POT を MYR に
RM--
|1 POT を TRY に
₺--
|1 POT を JPY に
¥--
|1 POT を RUB に
₽--
|1 POT を INR に
₹--
|1 POT を IDR に
Rp--
|1 POT を PHP に
₱--
|1 POT を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 POT を BRL に
R$--
|1 POT を CAD に
C$--
|1 POT を BDT に
৳--
|1 POT を NGN に
₦--
|1 POT を UAH に
₴--
|1 POT を VES に
Bs--
|1 POT を PKR に
Rs--
|1 POT を KZT に
₸--
|1 POT を THB に
฿--
|1 POT を TWD に
NT$--
|1 POT を CHF に
Fr--
|1 POT を HKD に
HK$--
|1 POT を MAD に
.د.م--