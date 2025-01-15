Trackgood AI 価格(TRAI)
Trackgood AI（TRAI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00120644 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.21M USD です。TRAI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Trackgood AI 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 69.54K USD
です- Trackgood AI 1日内の価格変動率は -13.96%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで TRAI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TRAI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Trackgood AI から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000195904186494346 です。
過去30日間における Trackgood AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Trackgood AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Trackgood AI から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000195904186494346
|-13.96%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Trackgood AI の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.12%
-13.96%
-41.41%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
In today's global landscape, sustainability and transparency are paramount. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental and social impacts of their purchases, demanding ethical operations and verifiable information from brands. Yet, according to 2023 reports by Deloitte and PwC, while 80% of consumers prefer brands with supply chain transparency1 , only 23% of global companies can confidently trace their products from source to shelf2 . Simultaneously, stricter laws are being enforced worldwide, requiring businesses to ensure transparency, traceability, and sustainability. Brands struggle to meet these standards due to a lack of effective tools, hindering their ability to communicate sustainability efforts to consumers. These gaps underscore the urgent need for innovative solutions that align consumer expectations with corporate capabilities. Trackgood emerges as a pioneering platform transforming how brands and consumers interact with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and gamification, Trackgood empowers brands to transparently showcase their sustainability efforts and enables consumers to make informed, ethical purchasing decisions. Central to this initiative is the development of the world's leading ESG Large Language Model (LLM)—an AI trained on extensive ESG data from public sources, users, and brands. This LLM powers our AI agent, Traicy, who embodies a passion for sustainability and facilitates real-time engagement between brands and eco-conscious consumers. The native token, $TRAI, fuels this ecosystem by incentivizing sustainable practices and rewarding contributions from both brands and consumers. Together, Trackgood, Traicy, and $TRAI bridge gaps in supply chain transparency and consumer engagement while building the world's most comprehensive ESG knowledge base through our LLM, paving the way for a more sustainable and accountable future.
