Track The Funds Bot 価格(TTF)
Track The Funds Bot（TTF）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00161046 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。TTF から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Track The Funds Bot 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 150.90 USD
です- Track The Funds Bot 1日内の価格変動率は --
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで TTF から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TTF 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Track The Funds Bot から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Track The Funds Bot から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0009708384 です。
過去60日間における Track The Funds Bot から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0012156671 です。
過去90日間における Track The Funds Bot から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00566276853298939 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30日
|$ -0.0009708384
|-60.28%
|60日
|$ -0.0012156671
|-75.48%
|90日
|$ -0.00566276853298939
|-77.85%
Track The Funds Bot の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
--
-20.34%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
We identified a big and constant problem in the space with no easy solution found. Issue is with scammers who come in many shapes or forms. Early signs and data was lacking to help keep traders safe or diligent. Our solution was to bring the data to them in a quick and easy way, and automatically monitor the blockchain to bring users instant alerts on many types of transactions related to the team and contract. Therefore, we built a Telegram bot which does just that and more, https://t.me/TTFBotBot Besides the main use case to help traders play safer and smarter, it provides many reports which gives them more insight or data on the token in question. It all starts with a scan of the token. Not only does it provide a comprehensive report at your fingertips, but you can also: - pull up a chart - get holder insights - see how taxes collected and spent - discover linked wallets - view airdrops and their balances - locate early buyers and balances - identify fresh wallets - see any wallet portfolio - visual buys and sells on a chart - see what's trending based on scans Vision was conceptualized in January of 2023. Launched a token on BSC in March. Released a beta of TTF Bot 2 weeks later on invite only. In May, launched public release. In October, migrated from BSC over to ETH. In the last 3 months, we've generated over 50K USDT of Ad revenues to be used for staking rewards.
