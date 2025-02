Track The Funds Bot ( TTF ) とは何か

We identified a big and constant problem in the space with no easy solution found. Issue is with scammers who come in many shapes or forms. Early signs and data was lacking to help keep traders safe or diligent. Our solution was to bring the data to them in a quick and easy way, and automatically monitor the blockchain to bring users instant alerts on many types of transactions related to the team and contract. Therefore, we built a Telegram bot which does just that and more, https://t.me/TTFBotBot Besides the main use case to help traders play safer and smarter, it provides many reports which gives them more insight or data on the token in question. It all starts with a scan of the token. Not only does it provide a comprehensive report at your fingertips, but you can also: - pull up a chart - get holder insights - see how taxes collected and spent - discover linked wallets - view airdrops and their balances - locate early buyers and balances - identify fresh wallets - see any wallet portfolio - visual buys and sells on a chart - see what's trending based on scans Vision was conceptualized in January of 2023. Launched a token on BSC in March. Released a beta of TTF Bot 2 weeks later on invite only. In May, launched public release. In October, migrated from BSC over to ETH. In the last 3 months, we've generated over 50K USDT of Ad revenues to be used for staking rewards.

Track The Funds Bot(TTF)素材 ホワイトペーパー 公式ウェブサイト