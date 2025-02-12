TomTomCoin 価格(TOMS)
TomTomCoin（TOMS）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。TOMS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な TomTomCoin 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 159.97 USD
です- TomTomCoin 1日内の価格変動率は -0.05%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
MEXCで TOMS から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TOMS 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の TomTomCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における TomTomCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における TomTomCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における TomTomCoin から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.05%
|30日
|$ 0
|-16.64%
|60日
|$ 0
|-41.21%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
TomTomCoin の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.01%
-0.05%
-0.07%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
"TOMTOMCOIN is a project conducted by TOM N TOMS, which has been expanding its presence from offline coffee shops to emersive online expereinces. TOM N TOMS was first opened in 1999 in Korea and currently operates more than 500 coffee shops around the world. It has entered a total of 10 countries including the United States, China, and Thailand, and is planning to expand to countries such as Russia. As the hub of young culture and trend, TOM N TOMS has been working on various projects such as GalleryTom*, TOMS Metaverse**, pet beauty shop in addition to its offline coffee business. Its mobile app called MyTom has 500,000 downloads. *GalleryTom is an initiative that TOM N TOMS are collaborating with Korea Arts Management Service to prmote art works of young and upcoming artists. GalleryTom has exhibited more than 4,000 works in various art fields with 400 artists since 2013. With this deep knowledge and wide network with artists that have been built over last 8 years. TOM N TOMS are working on NFT/digital art programs where selected artists can exhibit and sell their art works both offline and online. **TOMS Metaverse team has been creating content by implementing games, simulators, and camera filters through AR/VR since 2017, and has been conducting various events and marketing activities. it aims to create TOMS World in the virtual world so that people around the world can experience store operations of various brands without restrictions of location or time, thereby generating profits and providing opportunities to open franchises in the real world. With the ecosystem that TOM N TOMS has been building both online and offline, TOMS token has a few utilities. First, TOMS token can be used in more than 500 offline stores. Users can use TOMS token to pay directly at the offline stores or place orders via its mobile app MyTOM. Also, TOMS token in MyTom mobile app can be used for additional services such as staking and token swaps. Also, TOMS token can be used to purchase artists art peices and NFTs which are presented in GalleryTom. TOMS token will be the main payment method in TOMS Metaverse to purchase Lands to open a store and play games to generate revenue by operating the stores in the vitual world. "
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
