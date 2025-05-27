TOKERO 価格(TOKERO)
TOKERO（TOKERO）の本日のライブ価格は 0.270291 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 20.45M USD です。TOKERO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な TOKERO 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- TOKERO 1日内の価格変動率は +10.49%
です- 循環供給量は 75.00M USD です
MEXCで TOKERO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TOKERO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の TOKERO から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.02565905 です。
過去30日間における TOKERO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における TOKERO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における TOKERO から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.02565905
|+10.49%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
TOKERO の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.03%
+10.49%
+87.18%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 TOKERO を VND に
₫6,930.531531
|1 TOKERO を AUD に
A$0.41624814
|1 TOKERO を GBP に
￡0.19731243
|1 TOKERO を EUR に
€0.23515317
|1 TOKERO を USD に
$0.270291
|1 TOKERO を MYR に
RM1.13792511
|1 TOKERO を TRY に
₺10.53053736
|1 TOKERO を JPY に
¥38.58404025
|1 TOKERO を RUB に
₽21.55570725
|1 TOKERO を INR に
₹22.99906119
|1 TOKERO を IDR に
Rp4,430.99929104
|1 TOKERO を PHP に
₱14.96330976
|1 TOKERO を EGP に
￡E.13.45778889
|1 TOKERO を BRL に
R$1.53254997
|1 TOKERO を CAD に
C$0.37029867
|1 TOKERO を BDT に
৳32.97820491
|1 TOKERO を NGN に
₦428.35177098
|1 TOKERO を UAH に
₴11.25491724
|1 TOKERO を VES に
Bs25.407354
|1 TOKERO を PKR に
Rs76.222062
|1 TOKERO を KZT に
₸137.76191688
|1 TOKERO を THB に
฿8.80878369
|1 TOKERO を TWD に
NT$8.09521545
|1 TOKERO を AED に
د.إ0.99196797
|1 TOKERO を CHF に
Fr0.22163862
|1 TOKERO を HKD に
HK$2.11637853
|1 TOKERO を MAD に
.د.م2.48127138
|1 TOKERO を MXN に
$5.19499302